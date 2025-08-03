Who Is Dr AK Rairu Gopal? Kerala's 'Two-Rupee' Doctor Who Passed Away At 80

Kannur: Dr AK Rairu Gopal, affectionately known as the 'two-rupee doctor' in Kannur, has passed away at the age of 80 due to age-related ailments. For nearly five decades, he served the people of Kannur, offering medical care at a nominal fee, earning widespread respect and love. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, praising Dr Gopal's lifelong commitment to affordable healthcare and noting the immense relief he brought to the underprivileged.

For almost half a century, the doctor charged only Rs 2 per patient, later increasing it to Rs 10. His clinic remained a safe home for the poor, and he often provided free consultations and medications to the most vulnerable. People from near and far flocked to his clinic, drawn by his affordable services. Despite his advancing age, he continued to see patients until 2024 when he put up a sign outside his home in Thana, Kannur, stating that he was no longer conducting consultations due to health reasons.

The sign read, "I don't have the health to work anymore... so I'm stopping consultations and dispensing medicine." Despite the sign, he continued to serve whenever he could. Initially, he practiced from his home in Thalaap, Kannur, charging a mere two rupees, often waiving the fee for those unable to pay. He even provided free medicine to the poorest.

Dr. Rairu Gopal's story garnered national media attention. His clinic, frequented by people of all ages, operated from 4 am to 4 pm. He adopted the practice of charging minimal fees after hearing his father's words, "If it's about making money, there are so many other jobs." Towards the end of his life, he is estimated having treated 18 lakh patients. This unparalleled service ended with the passing of this beloved doctor.

Father: Dr. A.G. Nambiar Mother: Late A.K. Lakshmikutty Amma. Wife: PO Sakuntala. Children Dr. Balagopal, Vidya. Children-in-law: Dr. Thushara Balagopal, Bharat Mohan.