Kerala: Munnar Panchayat Administration In Trouble Over Alleged Mass Killing Of Stray Dogs

Munnar: Kerala Police have registered a case against the Munnar Panchayat following allegations of mass killing of over 200 stray dogs. The action comes in response to a complaint filed by the Idukki Animal Rescue Team, which submitted video evidence showing stray dogs being transported in a Panchayat vehicle. Based on the complaint, the Munnar police have booked the driver of the vehicle involved. A group called the Idukki Animal Rescue Team lodged a complaint with the police alleging that stray dogs were caught in the panchayat's garbage collection vehicle and buried alive. The complaint included visuals of the dogs being captured. Based on this, a case has been registered against the driver of the panchayat vehicle under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The complainants allege that more officials are involved in the incident. However, the panchayat explained that the dogs were not killed and buried. In the past two months, over 25 people have been bitten by stray dogs in Munnar. There was widespread criticism against the panchayat for not controlling the stray dog menace. Amidst this, the complaint about the mass killing of stray dogs has emerged. Authorities have confirmed that a detailed investigation into the incident is underway.

In July, the Kerala government had allowed local bodies to carry out euthanasia of diseased stray dogs by making use of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Animal Husbandry Practices and Procedures) Rules 2023.