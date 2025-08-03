Historic Decision: Karnataka Home Minister Praises Prosecution After Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life In Rape Case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday congratulated the investigation and prosecution teams after a special court sentenced former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna to 'imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life' in a rape case on Saturday.

"I would like to first congratulate our team on providing evidence, witnesses and so on, so that the judiciary and judges would take the right decision. I am sure that this has helped the judiciary to take such a historical decision," Parameshwara told reporters, reacting to the court's verdict.

"None of us in our cabinet interfered with this case. We had left it to the team, and they have done a wonderful job so that the judiciary is able to take the right decision," he said.

Special Court Sentences Prajwal Revanna To Life Imprisonment

On Saturday, Prajwal Revanna was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Court for People's Representatives in connection with the rape of a domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura in Karnataka's Hassan district.

A fine of Rs 10 lakh has also been imposed on the expelled JDS Leader and former Lok Sabha MP. The court said that the victim will be given a compensation of Rs 7 lakh.

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was convicted in one of four rape cases filed against him. The conviction comes just 14 months after the case surfaced.

Case Emerged After Leak Of Obscene Videos Before 2024 Polls

Following the verdict, Revanna broke down in court. The matter came to light in April last year after obscene videos of sexual harassment against multiple women were leaked ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was arrested in May 2024 after returning from Germany.

He had earlier been denied bail by both the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court.

Revanna had challenged the Karnataka High Court order dated October 21, whereby it dismissed his regular bail and anticipatory bail pleas.

On May 31, 2024, he was arrested at Bengaluru airport by CID's SIT on his return from Germany, where he had remained for 35 days, after hundreds of explicit videos surfaced, allegedly featuring him with multiple women.