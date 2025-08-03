When Is Janmashtami 2025 Holiday, August 15 Or 16? Exact Date, Time And Shubh Muhurat - All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals 'Krishna Janmashtami' is just few days away, making it the right time to know details about the exact date, time and shubh muhurat. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, this festival marks 5252nd birth anniversary of the deity.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Date, time and shubh muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami is going to be celebrated on August 16 this year as the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada falls majorly on Saturday. This day has been declared as a gazetted holiday , which means that all educational institutions and offices will remain closed on August 16.

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami tithi commences on August 15 and concludes on August 16, so Friday will be marked as Krishna Janmashtami and on Saturday 'Dahi Handi' celebrations will take place.

The Nishita Puja Time will be of 43 minutes duration and will be observed on August 16 between 12:04 AM and 12:47 AM.

Ashtami Tithi begins - 11:49 PM, August 15

Ashtami Tithi ends - 09:34 PM, August 16

Rohini Nakshatra begins - 04:38 AM, August 17

Rohini Nakshatra ends - 03:17 AM, August 18

As per Dharma Shastra, alternate parana will be observed after 5:51 AM on August 16. According to modern tradition in society, parana time will be observed after 12:47 AM on August 16.

City-wise Krishna Janmashtami Muhurat time:

Except for Kolkata, all cities will observe Krishna Janmashtami muhurat on August 16 while in West Bengal's capital the auspicious time will commence on August 16 at 11:19 PM but will conclude at 12:03 AM on August 17.

Pune: 12:17 AM to 01:02 AM

Delhi: 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM

Chennai: 11:51 PM to 12:36 AM

Jaipur: 12:10 AM to 12:53 AM

Hyderabad: 11:58 PM to 12:43 AM

Gurgaon: 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM

Chandigarh: 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM

Mumbai: 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM

Bengaluru: 12:01 AM to 12:47 AM

Ahmedabad: 12:22 AM to 01:06 AM

Noida: 12:03 AM to 12:47 AM