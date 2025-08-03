Tragic Deaths: Missing Indian-Origin Family Of 4 Found Dead After Car Crash In US
Marshall County Sheriff Mike Dougherty confirmed the news late Saturday night, that the four people - Dr Kishore Divan, Asha Divan, Shailesh Divan, and Gita Divan - were discovered inside their Toyota Camry, which had plunged down a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road.Family of four members who went missing while on their way to the temple
The vehicle was located around 9:30 pm on August 2, after an extensive search, said the Sheriff in a statement.What caused the crash?
The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed. Sheriff Dougherty, in his statement, said further details will be released once the investigation is complete.Victims last spotted at Burger King outlet
The group was last spotted at a Burger King outlet in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Surveillance footage showed two members entering the fast food outlet, where their credit card transactions also marked their final known movements.Also Read | Man goes missing after causing car crash that turns his girlfriend paraplegic
A Pennsylvania State Trooper's license plate reader later picked up the family's car heading south on Interstate 79, believed to be enroute to Prabhupada's Palace of Gold - a spiritual retreat nestled in the hills of Moundsville, West Virginia. But they never arrived at the destination, as per authorities.A Pennsylvania State Trooper's license plate reader later picked up the family's car heading south on Interstate 79
Despite a multi-agency search and cellphone data indicating that their phones were last active around 3 am Wednesday in the Moundsville and Wheeling areas, all communication went silent. Days passed with no sign of the family - until the heartbreaking discovery over the weekend.Also Read | Two Indian students killed after car crash in Ireland, two seriously injuried Images released, missing persons report filed
Following the news of the four individuals' disappearance, Marshall County Sheriff's Office had also released surveillance images and vehicle details earlier this week in hopes of generating public leads. A missing persons report had also been filed in Buffalo.
