Man Issues Warning To Blow-Up Nitin Gadkari's Residence In Nagpur In 10 Minutes, Police Arrest Accused For Hoax Threat
The man has been identified as Umesh Vishnu Raut. Following the hoax bomb threat, security was heightened at the senior BJP leader's house.How did the incident unfold?
According to the police, the city control room received a call on the emergency number 112, warning that Gadkari's Mahal residence would be blown up within ten minutes. The call was traced to mobile number 7498579746, registered in the name of Umesh Vishnu Raut, a resident of Tulsi Bagh Road, Mahal, near Beema Dawakhana, Sakkardara.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
