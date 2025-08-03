Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation's Provocative Acts Against Al-Aqsa Mosque


2025-08-03 06:04:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia on Sunday strongly condemned the provocative acts committed by the Israeli occupation against Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.
A statement by Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the repeated violations by Israeli occupation government against the holy shrine posed a serious threat of escalating tension in the region.
Such actions constituted a blatant violation of international laws and norms, the statement affirmed, urging the international community to take immediate action to halt these practices, which undermined peace in the Middle East. (end)
