Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Army Deputy Chief Heads To Scotland To Attend 9Th Dragon Group Meeting


2025-08-03 06:04:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Major General Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation left the country on Sunday, heading to the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, in the United Kingdom.
This visit comes to participate in the ninth meeting of the "Dragon Group", said General Staff of the Army in a press statement.
The Dragon Group, named after its first meeting aboard HMS Dragon in 2018, is an annual meeting of Defence Chiefs from the Middle East. (end)
ahk


MENAFN03082025000071011013ID1109878233

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search