403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Army Deputy Chief Heads To Scotland To Attend 9Th Dragon Group Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Major General Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation left the country on Sunday, heading to the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, in the United Kingdom.
This visit comes to participate in the ninth meeting of the "Dragon Group", said General Staff of the Army in a press statement.
The Dragon Group, named after its first meeting aboard HMS Dragon in 2018, is an annual meeting of Defence Chiefs from the Middle East. (end)
ahk
This visit comes to participate in the ninth meeting of the "Dragon Group", said General Staff of the Army in a press statement.
The Dragon Group, named after its first meeting aboard HMS Dragon in 2018, is an annual meeting of Defence Chiefs from the Middle East. (end)
ahk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment