'The Moment You Give A Player Security This Is What You Get': Varun Aaron On Washington Sundar
Sundar, who scored his maiden Test century at Old Trafford in Manchester, has accumulated 284 runs across eight innings in four Tests on the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
In the ongoing fifth and final Test at The Oval, Sundar scored his fourth half-century during India's second innings after Yashasvi Jaiswal's ton and Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja's fifties. The spirited batting effort enabled India to post 396 and set a target of 374.
On the bowling front, Sundar has bagged seven wickets so far and is yet to bowl during England's second innings at The Oval.
Aaron heaped Sundar's mature batting effort on the tour and credited that to the regular opportunities given to the all-rounder on the tour.
“Washington Sundar is showing so many levels to his game, whether it's saving a Test match for India or accelerating towards the end with the tail. He's gotten very important wickets as well," Aaron said on JioHotstar.
"Washington has had one of the better Test series, and that's because he's gotten chance after chance. The moment you give a player security, this is what you get. That flourish towards the end was brilliant, he's putting up some very important runs, like getting 50s on the back of 100s from the previous game," he added.
In response, England reached 50 for 1 at stumps with Mohammed Siraj delivering a crucial breakthrough just before the close of play on Saturday. He produced a pinpoint off-stump yorker to dismiss the towering Zak Crawley, giving India a slight edge heading into day four.
