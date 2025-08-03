403
Ukraine reports recent Russian attacks on Kiev
(MENAFN) Russian forces conducted a new round of drone and missile strikes on Kiev overnight, according to local officials, with videos showing multiple explosions and fires across the Ukrainian capital.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the assault, describing it as a “large-scale precision strike” using long-range weapons and UAVs. The attack focused on Ukraine’s defense industry facilities, military airfields, and ammunition depots, including stocks for producing drones.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that the raid targeted several regions including Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Nikolayev, and especially Kiev, involving over 300 drones and eight missiles.
Officials in Kiev reported damage to residential areas, warehouses, and railway infrastructure. Zelensky said at least six people were killed in the capital, with Timur Tkachenko, head of the local military administration, confirming 82 injuries and 44 hospitalizations.
The Ukrainian Air Force noted that five Russian missiles and 21 attack drones successfully hit targets across the country.
Footage from Kiev shows powerful explosions lighting the night sky and large fires following the strikes. Addressing Western supporters, Zelensky emphasized that the attack demonstrates peace with Russia cannot be achieved without military strength.
Russia insists it targets only military sites and denies striking civilian areas, claiming its attacks are retaliatory measures against Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory that sometimes hit civilian infrastructure.
