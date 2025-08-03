403
ABU DHABI WORLD GRAPPLING CHAMPIONSHIP IS A BOOST FOR AL AIN REGION’S LONG-TERM GROWTH VISION
(MENAFN- Action PR) Al Ain Region, August 3, 2025: The inaugural Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship 2025, currently underway at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, marks a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi’s mission to establish itself as a global hub for combat sports. The three-day event, organised by International Vision Sports Management (IVSM), runs until August 3 and brings together more than 1,000 athletes from over 60 countries to Al Ain Region.
Held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and under the banner of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), the championship reflects a long-term strategy to position Al Ain Region as a destination where sport, culture, and community converge.
Saeed AL Dhaheri, Destination Management Department Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, spoke at the event, highlighting the broader vision behind hosting such championships in the Al Ain Region.
“This type of championship has quickly evolved into one of the fastest-growing global events. With renowned champions participating, Abu Dhabi is now firmly on the international map for combat sports.
“Hosting these tournaments in Al Ain Region supports a clear strategy by DCT Abu Dhabi to develop, promote, and market sporting events that contribute to the region’s identity,” he added.
As Abu Dhabi continues to enhance its reputation in martial arts, highlighting the Al Ain Region represents a deliberate step toward inclusive regional development. The championship is not only a showcase of world-class athleticism but also a platform that supports broader tourism, community engagement, and economic objectives.
This year’s event marks the second successful collaboration between DCT Abu Dhabi and IVSM in Al Ain Region. Al Dhaheri expressed pride in the partnership and its growing contribution to the emirate’s sports tourism landscape.
“This is a partnership we are proud of. By bringing global champions to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Region, we are enhancing the international profile of both destinations and reinforcing their appeal to sports fans and tourists alike,” Al Dhaheri continued.
The championship also brings renewed attention to the unique character of Al Ain Region. Often referred to as the “Garden City” of the UAE, it is home to Jebel Hafeet, one of the country’s highest peaks, six desert palm oases, and a rich history dating back nearly 5,000 years. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the city blends natural beauty with cultural heritage, making it an ideal host for events that celebrate discipline, tradition, and excellence.
With its blend of world-class competition, cultural resonance, and strategic vision, the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship 2025 sets the stage for a powerful new chapter in the emirate’s sporting journey.
