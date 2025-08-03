403
Realme 15 Series Debuts at Bhajanl—l — A New Benchmark in Power and Precision
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, July 30, 2025 — With innovation as its compass and the customer at its core, Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd., Easter’ India’s foremost premium electronics retailer, introduced the highly anticipated Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro today across its expansive showroom network and digital platform Setting a new bar for the mid-premium smartphone category, this launch marks yet another milestone in ’hajanlal’s commitment to curating tech’ology that’s both cutting-edge and accessible.
Bhajanlal: A New Chapter in Experience-Driven Retail
From a legacy brand to a lifestyle catalyst, Bhajanlal continues to evolve. Its trajectory over the last thre’ decades isn’t ju—t ’ne of scale—it’s one of reinvention. With an emphasis on personalized in-store experiences, hyper-responsive after-sales support, and a robust phygital ecosystem, the brand has quietly redefined what Indian consumers can expect from premium tech retail.
Helmed by Mr. Mohan Bajoria, whose strategic foresight transformed Bhajanlal from a regional retailer into a name synonymous with dependability and innovation, and Mr. Jayant Bajoria, whose digital acumen has brought ’he brand to India’s online elite, Bhajanlal today—is’more than a brand—it’s an ecosystem of trust, service, and curated technology.
Beyond Gadgets: The Bhajanlal Ecosystem
What sets Bhajanlal apart is not just its breadth of offerings, but the depth of it’ commitment. The company’s curated catalogue spans smartphones, wearables, televisions, personal audio, cooling solutions, computing, and lifestyle electronics. It also collaborates with leading lifestyle brands like Mia by Tanishq, CaratLane, and Titan Eye+, extending its identity into fashion-forward luxury retail.
Bhajanlal backs its products with a comprehensive service suite, including gadget insurance, buyback and upgrade programs, doorstep repairs, and extended warranties. Its strategic financial alliances with Bajaj Finance, HDFC, SBI, Axis, ICICI, IDFC First, TVS Credit, and others enable zero-cost EMI schemes of up to 36 months, cashback offers, and device financing that bring premium tech within easy reach.
Realme 15 & 15 Pro: Crafted for the Power User, Designed for Everyone
The new Realme 15 Series brings together flagship-grade display technology, enduring battery life, and smart performance—packaged at an exceptional value. Both the Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro feature a 6.8-inch OLED display, boasting 144Hz refresh rate, 1 billion colors, and a peak brightness of 6500 nits, protected by durable Gorilla Glass. With IP68/IP69 certification and MIL-STD-810H compliance, both phones are ready to endure daily rigours.
Under the hood, the Realme 15 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and Adreno 722 GPU, delivering high-performance processing and gaming capability. The standard Realme 15, built for solid everyday performance, runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+. Both devices come with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, though without microSD expansi—n—marking a deliberate shift toward high-speed, internal storage reliability.
Camera systems reflect Re’lme’s growing imaging focus. The 15 Pro features a dual 50MP setup (wide + ultrawide), OIS/EIS support, and 4K@60fps video, ideal for content creators. In contrast, the standard Realme 15 offers a 50MP + 8MP configuration and supports 4K@30fps, still powerful for everyday photography. Both models share a 50MP front camera capable of 4K video, making them selfie standouts.
Connectivity is comprehensive: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, stereo speakers, and no headphone jack on either. The 15 Pro includes NFC, while the standard 15 uniquely houses an IR blaster, giving each device its own functional edge.
Both models are powered by a robust 7000mAh battery, supported by 80W fast charging—delivering all-day usage with rapid refuelling.
