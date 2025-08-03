403
OMODA & JAECOO ACTIVATION AT MARINA MALL IN ABU DHABI
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Abu Dhabi, UAE – The automotive scene in the capital just shifted into top gear. MAHY Khoory Automotive, the exclusive distributor of OMODA and JAECOO in Abu Dhabi and the Western Region, is revving up excitement with the continuation of its dynamic in-mall brand activation – this time it’s at Marina Mall, one of the city's most iconic lifestyle destinations.
This immersive showcase invites visitors to experience the future of driving—bold, intelligent and unapologetically modern. From OMODA’s futuristic elegance to JAECOO’s rugged urban power, the activation delivers an up-close look at two global automotive disruptors that are redefining the rules of the road.
“This is more than a brand showcase—it’s a milestone moment for Abu Dhabi. OMODA and JAECOO at Marina Mall allows us to bring innovation and performance directly to our drivers. These vehicles are built for the adventurous, the connected and the style-driven. It’s time to drive something different.”” said Saj Jabbar, General Manager of MAHY Khoory Automotive.
Positioned at the intersection of cutting-edge design and breakthrough technology, OMODA and JAECOO have quickly gained global attention for their forward-thinking features and sleek, statement-making aesthetics. The Marina Mall activation brings that experience to life—inviting car lovers, trendsetters and future-forward drivers to explore, interact and register for test drives on the spot.
From seamless connectivity and intelligent safety systems to dynamic styling and robust performance, every feature is crafted to impress—and built to move. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, weekend road tripper, or urban explorer, OMODA and JAECOO deliver a drive that feels distinctly next-gen.
Test drives are now open for registration, giving visitors the chance to take the wheel and experience first-hand what makes these vehicles unlike anything else on the road. Don't miss your chance to be part of the drive. Head to Marina Mall today, step inside the driver’s seat, and feel the thrill of innovation.
