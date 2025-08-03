403
Signature Global Receives CARE A+ Rating for 875 Crore Non-Convertible Debentures
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Signature Global (India) Ltd., one of India’s leading real estate companies, today announced that it has received a CARE A+ rating from credit rating agency CareEdge Ratings for its proposed long-term Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) issue amounting to 875 crore. The company will utilise the NCDs to refinance existing debt and support the company’s ongoing business expansion.
The rating signifies a Stable outlook and reflects the belief that Signature Global is likely to sustain its strong sales and collection momentum from its ongoing projects.
The compa’y’s experience in the real estate industry, accompanied by a strong track record of having developed more than 146 lakh square feet of residential and commercial space, has played an important role in CareEdge Ratings assigning the CARE A+ rating.
CareEdge Ratings has also highlighted Signature Gl’bal’s timely delivery of existing projects and anticipated diversification across different stages of project development. It has also factored in the growth in overall sales and collections of the company.
Steady Sales and Launches to Sustain Momentum
In FY25, the c’mpany’s bookings saw a significant 42% year-on-year rise to 10,290 crore, while collections grew by 40% to 4,380 crore. This growth was driven by the successful launch of over seven new projects, covering more than 100 lakh square feet. By the end of FY25, bookings for ongoing projects stood at over 83%. According to CareEdge Ratings, the strong booking performance is expected to support healthy collections and strengthen the company’s cash flows in the coming years.
Based on strong sales momentum over the last nine quarters ending March 31, 2025, the compa’y’s inventory overhang remains low at around two quarters, indicating steady demand and healthy pace of unit sales.
Adequate Liquidity Position
For the remainder of FY26, the company has debt obligations of 328.49 crore, which are well supported by estimated collections of over 6,000 crore during the fiscal year. This indicates that the company is well-positioned to meet its debt commitments, reflecting a healthy liquidity position.
