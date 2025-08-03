10 New Earthquakes Recorded In Russia's Kamchatka Region Within 24 Hours
Moscow: Russian seismological services reported that ten new earthquakes were recorded today in the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky area of the Kamchatka Peninsula, in the Russian Far East.
In a statement, the authorities said the region experienced more than 65 tremors over the past 24 hours, with the strongest quakes registering magnitudes of 6.1 and 6.2 on the Richter scale.
At the end of July, Kamchatka was struck by a devastating 8.8-magnitude earthquake, the strongest in the region since 1952.
The quake's impact extended to the northern Kuril Islands, while four tsunamis triggered by the event caused partial damage to port infrastructure and other facilities in the area.
