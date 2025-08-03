Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistani, Iranian Fms Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Pakistani, Iranian Fms Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties


2025-08-03 05:10:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar met in Islamabad on Saturday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss bilateral relations.
Both ministers tackled issues of shared concern and underscored the importance of expanding cooperation between the two countries to achieve regional stability and advance economic trade and cooperation.

