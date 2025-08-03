Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Volume Of Electricity Generated At Azerbaijan's Balakan SHPP Announced

2025-08-03 05:06:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Since its commissioning, the Balakan Small Hydroelectric Power Plant (SHPP) has generated 27.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity as of July 1 this year, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy told Trend .

Located on the Balaken River, the station comprises three hydroelectric units, each with a capacity of 0.48 megawatts (MW), bringing the total installed capacity to 1.44 MW.

Notably, today marks the 11th anniversary of the Balakan SHPP's commissioning.

