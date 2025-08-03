Mykolaiv Authorities Show Aftermath Of Russian Missile Strike
The administration reported that all municipal services are currently working at the scene, helping affected residents.Read also: Three injured in morning shelling of Kherson
The Russian military launched a missile strike on Mykolaiv in the evening, injuring seven people. The attack destroyed three private houses and damaged 23 more, along with 12 apartment buildings.
Photos: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration / Facebook
