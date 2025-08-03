Mykolaiv Authorities Show Aftermath Of Russian Missile Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the materials were published on the administration's official Facebook page.

The administration reported that all municipal services are currently working at the scene, helping affected residents.

Three injured in morning shelling of Kherson

The Russian military launched a missile strike on Mykolaiv in the evening, injuring seven people. The attack destroyed three private houses and damaged 23 more, along with 12 apartment buildings.

Photos: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration / Facebook