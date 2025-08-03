Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mykolaiv Authorities Show Aftermath Of Russian Missile Strike

Mykolaiv Authorities Show Aftermath Of Russian Missile Strike


2025-08-03 05:06:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the materials were published on the administration's official Facebook page.

The administration reported that all municipal services are currently working at the scene, helping affected residents.

Read also: Three injured in morning shelling of Kherson

The Russian military launched a missile strike on Mykolaiv in the evening, injuring seven people. The attack destroyed three private houses and damaged 23 more, along with 12 apartment buildings.

Photos: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration / Facebook

MENAFN03082025000193011044ID1109878114

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search