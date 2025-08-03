403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jewish Settlers Burst Into Al-Aqsa Mosque In Renewed Desecration Of Site
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of settlers of the Israeli occupation bursted into the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque early on Sunday, said the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem in a press statement.
Some 1,251 settlers stormed the mosque courtyard, performing Jewish rites amid yelling that echoed across the premises, it said, noting that Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security in the occupation government was among them.
Ben-Gvir led, last night, a settlers' demonstration in Jerusalem's old sector as a prelude to storming the mosque to commemorate purported destruction of Jewish temples in ancient times.
Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Governorate issued a statement warning against a dangerous and escalatory scheme advocated by the Jewish "Al-Haikal" groups and noted that the settlers' actions were in line with a well-studied colonialist project aimed at undermining the historic and legal status of the mosque and enforcing the occupation by force.
These radical groups have been adamant on bursting into the mosque every year, desecrating its sanctity, the statement said. (end)
nq
Some 1,251 settlers stormed the mosque courtyard, performing Jewish rites amid yelling that echoed across the premises, it said, noting that Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security in the occupation government was among them.
Ben-Gvir led, last night, a settlers' demonstration in Jerusalem's old sector as a prelude to storming the mosque to commemorate purported destruction of Jewish temples in ancient times.
Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Governorate issued a statement warning against a dangerous and escalatory scheme advocated by the Jewish "Al-Haikal" groups and noted that the settlers' actions were in line with a well-studied colonialist project aimed at undermining the historic and legal status of the mosque and enforcing the occupation by force.
These radical groups have been adamant on bursting into the mosque every year, desecrating its sanctity, the statement said. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment