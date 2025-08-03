Tharoor On Rahul's Dead Economy Remark: He Has His Reasons...

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's 'dead economy' remark, Shashi Tharoor said, 'He has his reasons for saying so.' Tharoor acknowledged the concerns raised over the US President's tariff comments and suggested Rahul's statement reflects real economic fears amidst rising global pressure on India's trade position.

