Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Celebrates US Tariff Cut To 19%, Eyes Advantage Over India's 25%


2025-08-03 05:00:51
On August 2, a leading Pakistani textile exporter hailed the reduction of the U.S. tariff to 19%, calling it a significant drop from the previous 29%. Pakistan, which exported $4.1 billion worth of apparel to the U.S. in the 2024 fiscal year, secured the new tariff rate, but industry figures remain cautious about its immediate impact.

