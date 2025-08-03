Pakistan Celebrates US Tariff Cut To 19%, Eyes Advantage Over India's 25%

On August 2, a leading Pakistani textile exporter hailed the reduction of the U.S. tariff to 19%, calling it a significant drop from the previous 29%. Pakistan, which exported $4.1 billion worth of apparel to the U.S. in the 2024 fiscal year, secured the new tariff rate, but industry figures remain cautious about its immediate impact.

