Instagram Loan SCAM: Mumbai Woman Threatened With Morphed Photos, FIR Filed

Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly harassed through a loan scam advertisement on Instagram. The complaint states that a suspected loan app company sent morphed pictures of the woman to her family and friends, despite repaying the amount on time. The survivor was in need of money when she came across the advertisement of a mobile app called 'Cash Loan' on Instagram. She downloaded the app and shared all her personal information, including her Aadhaar card and bank account, and applied for a loan of ₹2,000. She received ₹1,300 with a repayment period of six days. Before the due date, she started receiving threats from individuals claiming to be loan app representatives. They threatened to publicize her morphed photos on social media if she didn't repay the loan immediately.

Fearing the threats, the woman transferred ₹1,000 twice through a payment app to a person named Sandesh Kumar. However, the harassment continued. Half an hour after the repayment, a relative received morphed photos of the woman on WhatsApp from an unknown number. Minutes later, the same images were sent to two of her friends. Realizing that this was an attempt to extort more money, the woman and her family approached the police. Based on her complaint, the Mumbai police registered an FIR and have initiated an investigation.