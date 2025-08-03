Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Discusses Internal Reservation For Scheduled Castes With Ministers, Mlas

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday held a meeting with ministers and MLAs at his Sadashivanagar office to discuss the implementation of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes.

Senior ministers K H Muniyappa, H C Mahadevappa, R B Thimmapur, Shivraj Thangadgi, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rudrappa Lamani, Scheduled Caste MLAs and members of the Legislative Council attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Parameshwara said,“Internal reservation has been under discussion in the state for many years. We all held a meeting today and discussed it together for this purpose. We have decided that whatever comes in the report, we should discuss it together.”

Justice Nagamohan Das Commission To Submit Report Soon

He said that Justice Nagamohan Das's commission has been appointed in the wake of the Supreme Court order. It is reported that the Nagamohan Das commission, which was formed to bring socially and educationally backwards communities into the mainstream of society, will submit its report soon.

"While submitting the report, the various communities in the Scheduled Caste should go together. There should be no conflict. Whatever differences arise, a decision should be made to balance them. Otherwise, the implementation of internal reservation will go ahead," he said.

Report To Be Placed Before Cabinet For Final Decision

He further stated that once the report is submitted, it will be placed before the Cabinet for consideration, following which the government will make a decision.

"There are 101 castes within the Scheduled Castes. Justice must be ensured for all, including smaller communities. Ministers and MLAs shared their opinions on the matter during the meeting," he added.

Parameshwara said that once the report on internal reservation is submitted in the coming days, he will meet the Chief Minister and advise him to take a decision that ensures justice for all communities.

Ministers K H Muniyappa, H C Mahadevappa, R B Timmapur, Shivraj Thangadgi, Assembly Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, MLAs K.S. Basavanthappa, A.C. Srinivas, Darshan Dhruva Narayan, Nayana Motamma, Rupakala Shashidhar, Nelamangala MLA Srinivas, Pavagadh MLA H.V. Venkatesh, Legislative Council members Dr. Thimmaiah, KPCC Working President Vasanth Kumar, Sudam Das, Malavalli MLA Narendraswamy and others were present in the meeting.