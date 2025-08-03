Malegaon Case Sadhvi Pragya's Explosive Claim: 'They Forced Me To Name Modi, Yogi'

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur reignited controversy, alleging she was tortured and forced to name top leaders like PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat, and others. 'I didn't act as they wanted me to, so they tortured me,' she claimed during a statement in Bhopal.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.