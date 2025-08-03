Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Malegaon Case Sadhvi Pragya's Explosive Claim: 'They Forced Me To Name Modi, Yogi'


2025-08-03 05:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur reignited controversy, alleging she was tortured and forced to name top leaders like PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat, and others. 'I didn't act as they wanted me to, so they tortured me,' she claimed during a statement in Bhopal.

MENAFN03082025007385015968ID1109878039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search