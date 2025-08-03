Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants LEAKED! Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Taneja To Mamta Kulkarni?


2025-08-03 05:00:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The most exciting Bigg Boss 19 leaks are here! From YouTubers like Flying Beast to Bollywood diva Mamta Kulkarni, check out the 10 rumored contestants who might enter Salman Khan's explosive new season. Drama, glamour, and controversy guaranteed! Watch now for the full list and spicy details.

MENAFN03082025007385015968ID1109878038

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search