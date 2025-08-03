Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
National Awards For The Kerala Story: Malayalam Actor Ranjini Slams Decision

Kochi: The 71st National Film Awards were announced two days ago. Following the announcement, social media was abuzz with criticism, pointing out perceived flaws in the award selection process. The two awards given to the film 'The Kerala Story' drew particular attention, with critics including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voicing their concerns. Malayalam Actor Ranjini has now joined the chorus of dissent with strong criticism.

Ranjini criticized the decision, stating that awarding two National Film Awards to a "fabricated story" tarnished the sanctity of the awards. She expressed her disapproval through social media, saying, "Two National Film Awards have been given to a fake story, tarnishing the sanctity of the highest honor for artistic and technical excellence in Indian cinema. What a shame!"

'The Kerala Story' received awards for Best Cinematography and Direction. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that awarding 'The Kerala Story' was an insult to the legacy of Indian cinema. The awards this year were for films censored in 2023.

Urvashi won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in 'Ullozhukku,' while Vijayaraghavan was named Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'Pookalam.' Mohandas won the Best Production Designer award for his work in 2018. Mithun Murali received the Best Editing award. A Malayalam film received a special mention in the non-feature category: 'Nekal: Chronicle of the Paddy Man,' produced and directed by MK Haridas.

