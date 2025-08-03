Four Elderly Indian-Americans Killed In Car Crash During US Temple Road Trip

A spiritual road trip turned into a heartbreaking tragedy in the United States. Four Indian-origin elderly people, all in their 80s, died in a car crash while travelling to a Hindu temple in West Virginia. They had been missing for nearly a week before their vehicle was finally found. The local police authorities confirmed the deaths.

The South Asian Times quoted Sheriff Mike Dougherty expressing his condolences to the victims' families. Dougherty said that the cause of the car crash was being investigated and confirmed the victims were pronounced dead at the accident site.

Who were the victims?

The victims were all part of the same family. They have been identified as:



Dr Kishore Divan (89)

Asha Divan (85)

Shailesh Divan (86) Gita Divan (84)

Dr Kishore Divan was a well-known anesthesiologist in Williamsville, New York. According to public records, he had graduated from a medical college in India in 1962 and had lived in the US for many years.

Pic: Dr Kishore Divan and his wife Asha Divan

Where were they going?

The group was reportedly headed to the Palace of Gold, a famous Hindu temple located in Marshall County, West Virginia. The temple is a spiritual memorial to Srila Prabhupada, the founder of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). It is visited by thousands of people every year.

The temple is about 270 miles (over 430 km) from Buffalo, New York, where the family reportedly lived.

What happened to them?

The four elderly family members were last seen on July 29, at a Burger King outlet on Peach Street in Erie, Pennsylvania, according to several reports. Their last credit card use also happened at the same place.

They were driving a light green Toyota Camry with New York licence plate EKW2611. Their plan was to stay overnight at the Palace of Gold, but they never checked in.

How were they found?

After days of search and concern, their car was reportedly discovered around 9:30 PM on August 2, according to the local sheriff's office. The vehicle had crashed, though exact details of how and where it happened are still under investigation.

Reports say that none of their phones were reachable after 3 AM on July 30, and the last signal was picked up near Moundsville, West Virginia. Authorities used cell tower data to help locate the missing group.

Dr Kishore Divan had been a respected figure in the local Indian-American community. He served patients in Williamsville, near Buffalo. Many who knew him expressed deep sorrow at the loss of the entire family in such a tragic way.

What officials and locals are saying

Local police are still investigating the cause of the crash. There is no confirmation yet on whether weather, road conditions, or a possible medical emergency caused the accident.

4 Indian-origin senior citizens who went missing during a road trip from #NewYork to West Virginia have been found dead in a car crash, #Marshall County Sheriff Mike Dougherty said. The victims have been identified as Dr Kishore Divan, Asha Divan, Shailesh Divan, & Gita Divan twitter/Ty96cTD8VN

- TheSouthAsianTimes (@TheSATimes) August 3, 2025