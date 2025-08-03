5 Unresolved WWE Summerslam Night 1 Moments That Could Explode On RAW This Monday Night

Night 1 delivered chaos, drama, and swerves, but a few key questions still remain unanswered.

Roman Reigns made a rare return for SummerSlam Night 1 and picked up a big tag win alongside Jey Uso. But now the question is, will he stick around or disappear again like usual? WWE hasn't made anything clear. If he's written off again after RAW, it likely means the next time we see him is during WarGames season.

Kross losing to Sami Zayn raised eyebrows, especially with his contract reportedly set to expire in August. If this was his final match, WWE might've just written both him and Scarlett off in one go. But nothing's been confirmed yet. Until we see Monday Night RAW, fans are left guessing if a renewal is coming or not.

Roxanne Perez stepped up after Liv Morgan's injury and even helped defend the Women's Tag Titles. But now, after being the one pinned during their SummerSlam loss, the heat might fall on her. Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio weren't totally sold on her joining. With Perez now having taken a key L, her Judgment Day future looks shaky.

Jade Cargill's confidence took a huge blow after losing to Tiffany Stratton. Despite blaming the referee, it's clear she made a mistake pulling Stratton too close to the ropes. Will she take the loss and regroup, or keep coming back like Nia Jax hoping for another shot, even when the story says she should fall back in line?

Rollins was“injured,” Heyman was cryptic, and suddenly Rollins cashed in at the perfect moment. Was Bron Breakker really left out of the plan? He looked annoyed and injured post-match, while Bronson Reed was smiling through it all. Was this Paul Heyman's next chess move, or a tease for Breakker's slow babyface turn?