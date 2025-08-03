Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tanzania: Ambassador Chen Mingjian Attends The Official Launch Of The East Africa Commercial And Logistics Center


2025-08-03 05:00:13
(MENAFN- APO Group)


On August 1, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian attended the official launch of the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center (EACLC) in Dar es Salaam. President H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, Minister of State in President's Office Planning and Investment Hon. Kitila Mkumbo, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Hon. Mahmoud Kombo, Minister for Trade and Industrial Development Zanzibar Hon. Omar Shaaban, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Hon. Albert Chalamila and over 4,000 people were present at the event.

The EACLC is invested by China's Weihai Huatan Company, with a total investment of over 170 million US dollars. It is expected to create over 50,000 local jobs, generate significant tax revenue and reduce regional trade costs by a large margin.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania.

