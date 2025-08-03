403
Trump Says He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump ought to have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize years earlier, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
She pointed to Trump’s involvement in a series of global peace accords as justification.
Although he received multiple nominations throughout his initial term, the accolade has so far eluded him.
During a Thursday press briefing in Washington, Leavitt emphasized Trump’s efforts in de-escalating disputes, including the Thailand-Cambodia conflict.
She claimed that the former president’s threat to retract American trade agreements contributed directly to a rapid resolution.
“We had about one peace deal every month,” Leavitt remarked.
Trump himself has frequently contended that he is deserving of the prestigious honor, asserting in June that he has been bypassed solely because “they only give it to liberals.”
A number of international figures have recently put Trump forward for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.
Among them, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a formal nomination letter earlier this month, applauding Trump’s role in brokering a truce between Israel and Iran.
Nevertheless, the truce discussions followed a significant escalation—namely a US-led airstrike on Iranian nuclear infrastructure in June.
The operation aimed to severely damage Tehran’s military potential.
In the aftermath, Trump drew a controversial parallel, stating he refrained from referencing Hiroshima or Nagasaki directly, yet implied that, like those WWII bombings, the 2025 attack brought a decisive end to hostilities with Iran.
This comparison sparked intense backlash from Japanese authorities, who condemned the statement as ethically irresponsible and deeply offensive.
