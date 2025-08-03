403
Poland Rolls Out National Campaign to Uncover Key Minerals
(MENAFN) Poland has rolled out a sweeping national campaign to locate and develop key mineral resources—including lithium and copper—as it looks to unlock untapped geological reserves across the country, media reported Friday.
The country, already a leading copper producer in Europe due to rich deposits in Lower Silesia, is now broadening its scope to include other high-demand raw materials vital for industrial and technological advancement.
The Polish Climate and Environment Ministry has proposed the creation of a Multiannual National Program for the Exploration of Critical Raw Materials. This initiative is aligned with the European Critical Raw Materials Act, an EU regulation aimed at securing reliable access to strategically important resources and reducing reliance on foreign imports.
“One of our priorities is to increase access to critical raw materials for economic development,” said Climate and Environment Minister Paulina Hennig-Kloska in a statement to local media. She noted that the program’s launch hinges on government approval and would be updated in consultation with the European Commission.
As part of the strategy, the government plans to establish a dedicated Center for Raw Materials Analysis, which will provide essential support for geological evaluations.
Initial surveys are already underway to pinpoint high-potential exploration zones. The government has also ranked key minerals into three categories, with top-tier resources including copper, graphite, fluorspar, feldspar, helium, and platinum-group metals.
