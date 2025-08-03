Portugal Declares Wildfire Alert Amid Severe Heatwave

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Lisbon: Mainland Portugal will enter a state of alert from Sunday through Aug. 7 due to a severe heatwave and heightened wildfire risk, with temperatures expected to reach up to 44 degrees Celsius.

Interior Minister Maria Lucia Amaral announced the alert Saturday, warning of difficult days ahead. Firefighting forces and security services will be reinforced, with bans on activities that could spark fires, including burning, machinery use, and fireworks.

Until next Wednesday, Portugal is expected to experience a "considerably severe heatwave," with maximum temperatures ranging from 36 to 40 degrees Celsius across most of the country.

A hot air mass from North Africa is driving temperatures higher, with some regions potentially reaching 45 degrees Celsius and "tropical nights" with lows above 20 degrees Celsius are forecast across the country.