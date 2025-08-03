Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Questions Kyiv's Leadership Legitimacy

Putin Questions Kyiv's Leadership Legitimacy


2025-08-03 04:12:56
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has firmly rejected Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s recent call for a governmental shift in Moscow, asserting that Zelensky lacks a lawful foundation for continuing to claim the Ukrainian presidency.

The rebuttal followed Zelensky’s plea to Ukraine’s Western supporters, in which he encouraged them to endorse efforts aimed at overthrowing the Russian administration.

He cautioned that without such action, Moscow would “try to destabilize neighboring countries,” even if a temporary halt in the current war were achieved.

“Our political regime is grounded in the Constitution of the Russian Federation, and our government was formed in full compliance with the basic law,” Putin stated during a public media session on Friday.

“The same cannot be said about Ukraine.”

Zelensky, who initially secured office in 2019, has exceeded his official term, which expired last year. He continues to serve under martial law regulations that postpone electoral processes during wartime.

Putin had earlier highlighted that Ukraine’s own Constitution stipulates that in the absence of a new election, presidential duties should be transferred to the speaker of the parliament.

Though the Kremlin has generally framed Zelensky’s continued role as a domestic issue for Ukraine, it has voiced apprehension regarding the validity of any international arrangements made under his leadership, including a possible peace accord with Russia.

Russian officials have implied such deals could be disputed later from a legal standpoint.

Recent public opinion surveys suggest that Zelensky may struggle in a fair electoral contest.

According to respondents, retired General Valery Zaluzhny emerged as the most favored alternative candidate.

MENAFN03082025000045017167ID1109877974

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search