Vinfast Inaugurates Its Biggest Showroom In India, Located In Chennai, Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India VinFast Auto India announced the inauguration of its biggest showroom in India, located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The opening marks a significant milestone in VinFast's nationwide retail journey and its growing footprint in India's EV market.

Strategically located in the prominent area of Teynampet, the 4,700 sq. ft showroom is VinFast's largest facility among the 35 showrooms expected to open this year

This new showroom reinforces the brand's commitment to building a robust, customer-centric electric mobility ecosystem tailored to the needs of Chennai. This outlet is promoted by Maansarovar Motors, a well-established and trusted name in the city's automotive retail landscape.

Strategically located in the prominent area of Teynampet, the 4,700 sq. ft. showroom is VinFast's largest facility among the 35 showrooms expected to open this year. Its high visibility ensures easy discoverability, serving as a powerful brand recall for customers. It will showcase VinFast's premium electric SUVs, including the VF 6 and VF 7, offering customers a seamless brand experience.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia , said,“Chennai's legacy and its thriving ecosystem of innovation, skilled talent, and advanced infrastructure make it a natural choice for VinFast's first-ever dealership in Tamil Nadu, which is also our largest touchpoint across the country. With this dealership, we are proud to deepen our commitment to this dynamic city and bring our premium electric mobility solutions closer to discerning customers in Tamil Nadu. Chennai represents the spirit of progress, and through our partnership with Maansarovar Motors, we aim to redefine the EV ownership journey - combining sustainability, technology, and world-class service. This marks not just a retail milestone, but a meaningful step toward co-creating a greener, smarter, and future-ready India.”

As part of its ambitious roadmap, the company aims to launch 35 dealerships by year-end, across more than 27 cities. VinFast officially opened pre-bookings for its premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, on July 15, 2025, backed by a rapidly expanding dealer network and national EV ecosystem initiatives. Customers can book their preferred VinFast premium electric SUV either at the exclusive showrooms or through the official website, VinFastAuto, with a fully refundable booking amount of INR 21,000.

As part of its India market entry, VinFast has formed strategic partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to establish a nationwide network for charging and after-sales services. Further reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, VinFast has also partnered with BatX Energies, a leading Indian clean-tech company, to promote battery recycling and develop a circular battery value chain. These collaborations highlight VinFast's mission to drive a greener future through responsible innovation./.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto