Qterminals Appoints Marco Neelsen As GCEO
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QTerminals has appointed Marco Neelsen as Group chief executive officer.
Neelsen brings over 20 years of international leadership experience in the ports and logistics sector, having held senior executive roles across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, including Malaysia, Germany, Bahrain, Jordan, and Oman.
Most recently, he served as executive director at MMC Ports Holding in Malaysia. Prior to that, he was the chief executive officer of the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, one of the world's largest terminals.
His proven expertise in operational excellence, strategic transformation, and port development positions him strongly to lead QTerminals into its next phase of growth, transformation and global expansion.
The board extends its sincere appreciation to Charles Meaby, who has served as acting Group chief executive officer, for his leadership and contributions during the transition period. As of August 1, 2025, Meaby will resume his role as managing director of Hamad Port.
QTerminals looks forward to the leadership of Mr. Neelsen as the company continues to enhance its role as a strategic gateway for trade and logistics in Qatar and beyond.
