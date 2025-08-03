Abil Wins Sports For All Summer U-18 Chess Tourney
Doha: The Sports for All Summer Under-18 Chess Championship, organised by the Qatar Sports for All Federation in cooperation with the Qatar Chess Federation, concluded with 66 players of various nationalities.
Held at the Qatar Chess Training Center as part of the Sports for All Summer 2025 program (running through August 7), the tournament ended with Indian player Sajan Abil winning first place (8.5 points), followed by Josi Yohan (8 points) and Turkish player Calvillo Kerim (7 points).
Qatar's top finishers were Khaled Al-Jumaat (9th), Ibrahim Al-Janahi (10th), and Hamad Al-Kuwari (11th), all with 6 points. National team player Layan Al-Qassabi placed 14th, also with 6 points.
Qatar Sports for All Executive Director Abdullah Al Dosari highlighted the strong youth participation and the importance of chess in developing focus and thinking skills.
He reaffirmed the Federation's commitment to diverse summer activities and praised the partnership with the Qatar Chess Federation.
