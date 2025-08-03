TN Dalit Techie Murder: Victim's Father Given Police Protection

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) After the brutal killing of 27-year-old Dalit software engineer Kavin Selvaganesh, allegedly in a case of honour killing, the Tamil Nadu Police have provided armed protection to his father Chandrakumar following reported threats to his life.

Kavin's relatives submitted a petition to the local police, stating that Chandrakumar's life was in danger and urged authorities to ensure his safety.

Responding to the plea, the police have now deployed round-the-clock armed security personnel at his residence.

Kavin was murdered in broad daylight on July 27, allegedly by his girlfriend's brother Surjith.

Police said Surjith had called Kavin to his home on the pretext of having a conversation.

Trusting him, Kavin accompanied Surjith on a two-wheeler. However, midway through the ride, Surjith allegedly pulled out a sickle and attacked Kavin.

Despite his attempts to flee, Kavin was overpowered and hacked to death.

Following the incident, Surjith surrendered at the Palayamkottai police station and was remanded in judicial custody.

On July 30, the Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to the CB-CID for a more thorough investigation.

Authorities have also invoked the stringent Goondas Act against Surjith.

Surjith's parents, both of whom serve as Sub-Inspectors in the state police, were suspended from service following the murder. Surjith's father was arrested while his mother is absconding.

Investigators have booked Surjith under multiple sections, including those under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, the woman who was in a relationship with Kavin issued a video statement confirming their relationship but claimed that her parents had no role in the murder.

The statement, however, has done little to quell public outrage over what is widely perceived as a caste-motivated killing.

The incident has sparked demands from political parties and social justice groups for stronger legislation against caste-based crimes, including a separate law to address honour killings.