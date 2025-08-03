TN Dalit Techie Murder: Victim's Father Given Police Protection
Kavin's relatives submitted a petition to the local police, stating that Chandrakumar's life was in danger and urged authorities to ensure his safety.
Responding to the plea, the police have now deployed round-the-clock armed security personnel at his residence.
Kavin was murdered in broad daylight on July 27, allegedly by his girlfriend's brother Surjith.
Police said Surjith had called Kavin to his home on the pretext of having a conversation.
Trusting him, Kavin accompanied Surjith on a two-wheeler. However, midway through the ride, Surjith allegedly pulled out a sickle and attacked Kavin.
Despite his attempts to flee, Kavin was overpowered and hacked to death.
Following the incident, Surjith surrendered at the Palayamkottai police station and was remanded in judicial custody.
On July 30, the Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to the CB-CID for a more thorough investigation.
Authorities have also invoked the stringent Goondas Act against Surjith.
Surjith's parents, both of whom serve as Sub-Inspectors in the state police, were suspended from service following the murder. Surjith's father was arrested while his mother is absconding.
Investigators have booked Surjith under multiple sections, including those under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Meanwhile, the woman who was in a relationship with Kavin issued a video statement confirming their relationship but claimed that her parents had no role in the murder.
The statement, however, has done little to quell public outrage over what is widely perceived as a caste-motivated killing.
The incident has sparked demands from political parties and social justice groups for stronger legislation against caste-based crimes, including a separate law to address honour killings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment