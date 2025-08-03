Ghazni, Paktika Families End 15-Year Feud

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A 15-year-old feud between two families from southern Ghazni and southeastern Paktika provinces has been resolved through the mediation of tribal elders, religious scholars and local officials.

Maulvi Jan Mohammad Momin, Ghazni's Borders and Tribal Affairs Director, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the dispute originated over a woman and eventually led to the killing of a man from Paktika.

The conflict involved a nomadic family from Ghazni and another from Patao village in the Waza Khwa district of Paktika.

Momin said a jirga, composed of religious scholars, successfully mediated a settlement, which both families accepted, pledging to live peacefully from now on.

As part of the resolution, the victim's family was awarded one million afghanis in compensation. Of this amount, 750,000 afghanis were paid, while the remaining 250,000 afghanis-considered compensation for the dishonor suffered by the killer's family-were forgiven.

Momin said members of both families, young and old, embraced one another in a spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation, vowing to live together peacefully.

He emphasised that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed to preventing hostilities in the province and turning conflicts into lasting friendships.

Amanullah, a tribal elder from Nawa district, recounted the origins of the feud, saying that 15 years ago, Ghami, son of Mohammad Khan from Waza Khwa, was killed by Jalat, son of Payendi.

He stressed the importance of continued government and tribal elder intervention in such matters, using traditional jirgas to seek peaceful resolutions.

Another jirga member, Hazrat, said that after several days of negotiations, both families formally reconciled late Saturday night, pledging to live in peace and cooperation under the spirit of brotherhood.

Hazrat expressed gratitude to the local authorities, tribal leaders and scholars for their tireless efforts in resolving the long-standing dispute.

The families also welcomed the reconciliation and praised the role played by the mediators. Payendi, a member of one of the families, said:“We lived in enmity for 15 years and believed this feud would be passed down through generations. But now, I am glad it is over.”

He added,“We are thankful to the elders, scholars and officials who encouraged us to resolve this issue,” promising that his family would never again seek revenge and would live in peace.

Religious scholar Gul Ahmad highlighted the value of unity and harmony in society.“Unity protects society from adversity, reduces conflict and fosters a spirit of friendship,” he said.“A successful society depends on cohesion and mutual support.”

Previously, a similar long-standing enmity between families in the Deh Yak and Ab Band districts of Ghazni was also resolved through tribal and official mediation.

kk/sa