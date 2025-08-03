WFP Seeks $539M To Avert Afghan Crisis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced it urgently needs $539 million to continue delivering humanitarian assistance across Afghanistan over the next six months.

In a post on X, WFP said:“Afghanistan's hunger crisis is growing deeper by the day. Women, children, and returnees are among the hardest hit. WFP urgently needs $539 million to continue reaching those who need us most over the next six months.”

Meanwhile, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), in a recent briefing on its annual achievements, said that it had provided aid to 511,000 people in need over the past year.

