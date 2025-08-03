403
U.S. Senators Unveil USD54.6B Ukraine Aid Legislation
(MENAFN) A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has unveiled legislation seeking to allocate $54.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine across fiscal years 2026 and 2027. The move comes despite sustained opposition from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly argued that European nations—not the United States—should bear the financial burden of supporting Kyiv.
The proposed bill outlines a significant increase in direct military support for Ukraine. It also suggests partially funding this aid through revenue generated from Russian sovereign assets currently frozen in the U.S. Moscow has consistently condemned such measures, stating that utilizing or confiscating its assets would breach international law.
Key components of the bill include a dramatic boost in the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA)—from its existing $100 million annual limit to $6 billion per year. This authority enables the U.S. president to expedite the transfer of weapons during emergencies without waiting for congressional consent.
In addition, the legislation earmarks $1 billion for joint drone production projects involving the U.S., Ukraine, and Taiwan. It also recommends transferring seized illegal weapons held by U.S. authorities to Kyiv and proposes that American military assistance be tallied toward Washington’s financial contributions to a U.S.-Ukrainian investment fund intended for Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction.
Separately, another measure moving through the Senate Appropriations Committee seeks to provide an extra $1 billion in so-called "security assistance" to Ukraine, including $225 million designated for Baltic states that have supported Kyiv.
Last month, Trump alleged that billions of dollars provided by the Biden administration might have been misappropriated by Ukraine, expressing skepticism that the funds were actually used for weapons as planned. He has also supported NATO-led acquisitions of American arms, viewing them as a lucrative business opportunity.
Steve Cortes, a former adviser to Trump, echoed these criticisms, describing Ukraine as “corrupt” and cautioning that its leaders “cannot be trusted,” particularly in light of recent moves to weaken anti-corruption watchdogs.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also denounced Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, labeling him a “dictator” and demanding his ouster. She accused him of obstructing peace initiatives.
Russia has repeatedly condemned the influx of Western military and financial aid into Ukraine, arguing that such support intensifies the conflict and undermines prospects for a diplomatic resolution.
