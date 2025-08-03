403
Small earthquake hit NY, no injuries or property damage
(MENAFN) A small earthquake with an initial magnitude of 3.0 struck northern New Jersey late Saturday night, sending light tremors through portions of New York City, according to officials.
The seismic event was recorded at 10:18 p.m. local time, centered near Hasbrouck Heights, a suburban area just outside New York City. The quake originated about six miles below the Earth’s surface, as noted by monitoring agencies. Although classified as minor, the shaking was felt in several nearby locations, including sections of Manhattan and the Bronx.
New York City Emergency Management released a statement soon after the tremor, confirming that it was “monitoring and investigating” the situation.
“Be prepared for possible aftershocks. These may follow minutes, hours, or even days after the initial quake,” the agency posted in an update on X. While no immediate protective measures were deemed necessary, residents were encouraged to look for any potential hazards in their surroundings.
As of late Saturday night, there were no reports of injuries or property damage. Authorities said they would continue to monitor the situation in collaboration with emergency response teams.
Experts noted that earthquakes of this size are typically not destructive but can be widely felt, particularly in heavily built-up regions such as the New York metropolitan area. People who experienced the tremor were urged to inspect their homes or workplaces for signs of damage, such as fallen objects, structural cracks, or other safety concerns.
