403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia to start initial phase of new cancer vaccine
(MENAFN) Russia’s first cancer patients are expected to receive a newly developed vaccine in the near future, according to the director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. The innovative treatment is a customized, mRNA-based cancer vaccine designed using artificial intelligence and tailored to each individual’s tumor profile.
In comments made over the weekend, it was confirmed that the initial phase of experimental use will launch “in the coming months.” This stage will be carried out in partnership with two of Moscow’s premier cancer research institutions—the Hertsen Research Institute and the Blokhin Cancer Center. While the Gamaleya Center will handle the production, clinical trials will be conducted by these oncology facilities.
“In accordance with the plan approved by the Health Ministry, we are preparing to begin experimental treatment using the cancer vaccine based on neoantigens in a group of melanoma patients,” the director stated. He noted that the vaccine is “entirely personalized,” crafted specifically for each patient using data from their own tumor and therefore not suitable for anyone else.
The project, which started in mid-2022, utilizes messenger RNA (mRNA) technology to stimulate the body’s immune system. The approach involves identifying tumor-specific proteins, or neoantigens, and training cytotoxic lymphocytes—special immune cells—to seek out and eliminate cancer cells throughout the body.
Due to its highly individualized design, the vaccine falls under a special regulatory pathway recently introduced by Russian authorities. “This is a fundamentally different process from the registration of standard drugs,” the director explained, adding that the research team is actively coordinating with regulatory bodies to navigate this framework.
Originally developed for treating melanoma, the vaccine has already demonstrated encouraging outcomes in both animal studies and early-stage human testing. According to previous statements, artificial intelligence significantly speeds up the vaccine creation process, allowing for the entire sequence—from tumor analysis to a personalized vaccine—to be completed in roughly one week.
In comments made over the weekend, it was confirmed that the initial phase of experimental use will launch “in the coming months.” This stage will be carried out in partnership with two of Moscow’s premier cancer research institutions—the Hertsen Research Institute and the Blokhin Cancer Center. While the Gamaleya Center will handle the production, clinical trials will be conducted by these oncology facilities.
“In accordance with the plan approved by the Health Ministry, we are preparing to begin experimental treatment using the cancer vaccine based on neoantigens in a group of melanoma patients,” the director stated. He noted that the vaccine is “entirely personalized,” crafted specifically for each patient using data from their own tumor and therefore not suitable for anyone else.
The project, which started in mid-2022, utilizes messenger RNA (mRNA) technology to stimulate the body’s immune system. The approach involves identifying tumor-specific proteins, or neoantigens, and training cytotoxic lymphocytes—special immune cells—to seek out and eliminate cancer cells throughout the body.
Due to its highly individualized design, the vaccine falls under a special regulatory pathway recently introduced by Russian authorities. “This is a fundamentally different process from the registration of standard drugs,” the director explained, adding that the research team is actively coordinating with regulatory bodies to navigate this framework.
Originally developed for treating melanoma, the vaccine has already demonstrated encouraging outcomes in both animal studies and early-stage human testing. According to previous statements, artificial intelligence significantly speeds up the vaccine creation process, allowing for the entire sequence—from tumor analysis to a personalized vaccine—to be completed in roughly one week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment