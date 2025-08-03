RG Kar Victim's Parents Ask Political Parties Except Trinamool To Join Protest Rally On August 9

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) The parents of the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim, on Sunday, called upon all political parties, except Trinamool Congress, to join without respective political banners, the scheduled 'March to State Secretariat' on August 9, the first anniversary of the macabre tragedy.

The idea of the 'March to State Secretariat' with the parents of the victim leading the rally was first floated by the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

The victim's parents not only gave consent to the proposal floated by the leader of the opposition, but also individually contacted the leaders of the different political parties and pressure groups, requesting them to join the protest march to the state secretariat, Nabanna, at Mandirtala in Kolkata, adjacent to Howrah district, on August 9.

While floating the 'March to State Secretariat' proposal last month, Adhikari also strongly voiced for keeping the programme thoroughly apolitical, where everyone, irrespective of their individual political belief, was expected to join without carrying their respective party or organisational flags.

On Sunday, the victim's parents claimed that a renewed movement on the issue is necessary not just because their daughter is yet to get justice, but also because of the event of sexual harassment within the educational institution premises, like the rape of a law college student within her college premises at Kasba in South Kolkata in June this year.

However, a section of the Trinamool Congress leadership has claimed that the victim's parents are being "confused" by the leaders of the opposition parties.

"First, they demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe. CBI probed the matter, and the sole convict in the case was sentenced. Now they are claiming that they are not happy with the course of the CBI probe. Why are they unhappy?" questioned Trinamool Congress state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar.

Notably, in connection with the R.G. Kar tragedy, parallel cases are going on in a trial court in Kolkata, the Calcutta High Court, and the Supreme Court. In the case of the Kasba Law College rape, the sleuths of the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police are probing the matter.