Israeli Attack Kills Palestine Red Crescent Employee

2025-08-03 03:26:37
(MENAFN) The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that Israeli forces killed one of its employees and wounded three others Sunday when their headquarters in Khan Younis came under attack.

A video shared on the social platform X captured "the initial moments" of the strike on the Khan Younis facility, showing the building engulfed in flames and floors strewn with debris.

"One Palestine Red Crescent Society staff member was killed and three others injured," the organization confirmed.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has documented that eight Red Crescent personnel, six members of Gaza’s civil defense, and one staff member from the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees lost their lives in an Israeli strike in southern Gaza back in March.

Since the conflict began nearly two years ago, Gaza’s Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, has recorded over 60,000 deaths—mostly civilians.

This latest attack occurred just two days after U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff visited a U.S.-funded aid center in Gaza to monitor food delivery efforts to the blockaded region.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, protesters gathered at Tel Aviv’s “Hostage Square,” demanding that the Israeli government secure a ceasefire to safely return hostages held by Hamas and other militant factions in Gaza.

