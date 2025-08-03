Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump declares he’s ‘prepared’ for nuclear war with Russia

2025-08-03 03:14:27
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has emphasized the importance of nuclear preparedness, stating that the United States must always be “totally prepared” for any nuclear confrontation. His comments were in response to a statement by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, which Trump interpreted as a nuclear threat.

During a White House press conference, Trump defended his decision to deploy two US nuclear submarines to unspecified “appropriate regions.” The move followed a post Medvedev made online, which Trump described as unacceptable and dangerous.

“We didn’t think the threat was appropriate,” Trump said. “When nuclear weapons are mentioned, we must be ready. And we are fully prepared.”

Medvedev had made the remarks in reaction to Trump’s criticism of India’s continued energy cooperation with Russia. In a pointed response, Medvedev alluded to nuclear threats, referencing the Soviet-era ‘Dead Hand’ or ‘Perimetr’ automatic nuclear retaliation system — a platform designed to launch a counterstrike even if Russian leadership were eliminated.

Trump dismissed Medvedev as a “failed” leader and warned him to be cautious with his words. In turn, Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, issued a harsh reply, accusing Trump of stoking tensions and referencing the possible consequences of provoking Moscow.

While Russia has never officially confirmed the operational status of the Dead Hand system, Western analysts believe it remains in place as a last-resort deterrent.

Trump called Medvedev’s rhetoric “reckless and provocative,” adding that irresponsible language can lead to unintended and dangerous consequences. The Pentagon and White House declined to provide additional details, and Trump’s claim about redeploying nuclear submarines remains unverified, given the classified nature of US submarine operations.

