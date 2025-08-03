Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J&K: 'Operation Akhal' Enters Day Two, One Terrorist Neutralised


2025-08-03 03:11:13
In a major war against terror, Security forces continued Operation Akhal in south Kashmir's Kulgam district for the second day. Earlier on August 02 security forces had neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight. The joint anti-terror operation, carried out by the Indian Army, J & K Police, CRPF, and Special Operations Group (SOG), remains underway.

