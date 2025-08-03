Gold Price RISES On August 3: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Where do gold prices stand on Sunday? Has the price of the yellow metal increased or decreased today? Find out the current gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata

Where do gold prices stand on Sunday? Find out the current gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata. Kolkata Gold Prices Today: 18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7601 (same as yesterday), 10 grams: ₹76010 (same as yesterday), 100 grams: ₹760100 (same as yesterday)

22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9290 (same as yesterday), 10 grams: ₹92900 (same as yesterday), 100 grams: ₹929000 (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10135 (same as yesterday), 10 grams: ₹101350 (same as yesterday), 100 grams: ₹1013500 (same as yesterday).Hyderabad Gold Prices Today: 22 Carat – ₹92900 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – ₹101350 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). Jaipur Gold Prices Today: 22 Carat – ₹93050 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – ₹101500 per 10 grams (same as yesterday).Mumbai Gold Prices Today: 22 Carat – ₹92900 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – ₹101350 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). Delhi Gold Prices Today: 22 Carat – ₹93050 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – ₹101500 per 10 grams (same as yesterday).Chennai Gold Prices Today: 22 Carat – ₹92900 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – ₹101350 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). Patna Gold Prices Today: 22 Carat – ₹92950 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – ₹101400 per 10 grams (same as yesterday).