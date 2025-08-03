Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Price RISES On August 3: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold Price RISES On August 3: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City


2025-08-03 03:11:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Where do gold prices stand on Sunday? Has the price of the yellow metal increased or decreased today? Find out the current gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata

Gold Price

Where do gold prices stand on Sunday? Find out the current gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata. Kolkata Gold Prices Today: 18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7601 (same as yesterday), 10 grams: ₹76010 (same as yesterday), 100 grams: ₹760100 (same as yesterday)

22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9290 (same as yesterday), 10 grams: ₹92900 (same as yesterday), 100 grams: ₹929000 (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10135 (same as yesterday), 10 grams: ₹101350 (same as yesterday), 100 grams: ₹1013500 (same as yesterday).Hyderabad Gold Prices Today: 22 Carat – ₹92900 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – ₹101350 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). Jaipur Gold Prices Today: 22 Carat – ₹93050 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – ₹101500 per 10 grams (same as yesterday).Mumbai Gold Prices Today: 22 Carat – ₹92900 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – ₹101350 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). Delhi Gold Prices Today: 22 Carat – ₹93050 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – ₹101500 per 10 grams (same as yesterday).Chennai Gold Prices Today: 22 Carat – ₹92900 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – ₹101350 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). Patna Gold Prices Today: 22 Carat – ₹92950 per 10 grams (same as yesterday). 24 Carat – ₹101400 per 10 grams (same as yesterday).

MENAFN03082025007385015968ID1109877802

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search