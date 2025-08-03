Salman Khan To Nagarjuna: THIS Is How Much Bigg Boss Hosts' Earn

Find out how much star heroes like Salman Khan, Nagarjuna, Kiccha Sudeep, and Vijay Sethupathi are earning for hosting Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is hugely popular in India, attracting both young and family audiences. Despite criticisms about scripting, the show remains a hit. Top stars host the show in different languages, drawing in their fans. Contestants are often celebrities from film, TV, or social media. The drama, games, tasks, arguments, and emotional outbursts inside the house fuel the show's appeal. Hosts command hefty salaries reflecting the show's popularity. Let's look at the remuneration of Bigg Boss hosts like Salman Khan, Nagarjuna, Kiccha Sudeep, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Salman Khan may be lacking recent box office hits, but he's killing it on the small screen with Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss Hindi 19 is reportedly starting August 24th. The buzz is that Salman Khan is getting a whopping 300 crores for the season. He appears on weekends, reportedly charging around 20 crores for Saturday and Sunday, which means 10 crores per day.

Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil for seven seasons, reportedly earning 130 crores. He stepped down for season 8, and Vijay Sethupathi took over, reportedly earning 60 crores.

Nagarjuna hosts Bigg Boss Telugu. NTR and Nani hosted the first two seasons, but Nagarjuna has been the host since season 3. He's back for season 9, reportedly earning 30 crores for the season, charging around 2 crores per weekend, which breaks down to 1 crore per day.

Kiccha Sudeep reportedly earns 20 crores for hosting Kannada Bigg Boss. He's been the host since season 1.

Mohanlal hosts Bigg Boss Malayalam. He's been the host since season 1 and reportedly earns 18 crores per season.