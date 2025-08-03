Salman Khan To Nagarjuna: THIS Is How Much Bigg Boss Hosts' Earn
Find out how much star heroes like Salman Khan, Nagarjuna, Kiccha Sudeep, and Vijay Sethupathi are earning for hosting Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss is hugely popular in India, attracting both young and family audiences. Despite criticisms about scripting, the show remains a hit. Top stars host the show in different languages, drawing in their fans. Contestants are often celebrities from film, TV, or social media. The drama, games, tasks, arguments, and emotional outbursts inside the house fuel the show's appeal. Hosts command hefty salaries reflecting the show's popularity. Let's look at the remuneration of Bigg Boss hosts like Salman Khan, Nagarjuna, Kiccha Sudeep, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and Vijay Sethupathi.
Salman Khan may be lacking recent box office hits, but he's killing it on the small screen with Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss Hindi 19 is reportedly starting August 24th. The buzz is that Salman Khan is getting a whopping 300 crores for the season. He appears on weekends, reportedly charging around 20 crores for Saturday and Sunday, which means 10 crores per day.
Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss Tamil for seven seasons, reportedly earning 130 crores. He stepped down for season 8, and Vijay Sethupathi took over, reportedly earning 60 crores.
Nagarjuna hosts Bigg Boss Telugu. NTR and Nani hosted the first two seasons, but Nagarjuna has been the host since season 3. He's back for season 9, reportedly earning 30 crores for the season, charging around 2 crores per weekend, which breaks down to 1 crore per day.
Kiccha Sudeep reportedly earns 20 crores for hosting Kannada Bigg Boss. He's been the host since season 1.
Mohanlal hosts Bigg Boss Malayalam. He's been the host since season 1 and reportedly earns 18 crores per season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment