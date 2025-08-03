11 Killed, 4 Injured As Vehicle Carrying Devotees Falls Uttar Pradesh's Gonda Canal

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, 11 people lost their lives after a vehicle carrying 15 passengers plunged into a canal near Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda on Sunday morning. The group was on its way to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers when the accident occurred. Rescue operations are underway, and the condition of the survivors remains critical.

Uttar Pradesh CM Morns the road accident victims' death

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident in Gonda district, calling the loss of lives extremely painful and heartbreaking. Offering his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, he announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident.

The Chief Minister also directed district administration officials to ensure that all the injured are immediately taken to the hospital and given proper medical treatment. He prayed to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense grief, and a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Chief Minister's message, shared on social media, reflected both compassion and urgency, highlighting the state government's commitment to supporting victims and their families in times of tragedy.