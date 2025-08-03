Top 10 Things To Know About Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Space Mission Taking Agra-Born Arvi Bahal To Edge Of Space Today
- According to Blue Origin, the space mission will take-off from West Texas launch pad at 7:30 am local time (6:00 PM IST). The 6-member crew onboard the NS-34 flight is scheduled to launch on August 3. Marking 34th space mission for Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin New Shepard program, this expedition will be American space technology company's 14th human spaceflight. So far, Blue Origin has successfully sent a total of 70 people beyond the planet's atmosphere with New Shepard program.
- An Indian-American and adventure enthusiast Arvinder Singh Bahal, famously known as Arvi Bahal, is gearing for the space tourism flight. The space dream for the Agra-born thrill seeker and US-based real estate investor, who is nearing the age of 80, is going to come true soon. Besides Arvinder Singh Bahal , other five crew members onboard the space flight include Gkhan Erdem from Turkey; British philanthropist Lionel Pitchford; meteorologist and Emmy winner from Puerto Rico - Deborah Martorell; entrepreneur JD Russell, who previously flew on NS-28; and Justin Sun, who won the initial New Shepard seat auction in 2021.
- Welcoming Arvinder Singh Bahal and other crew members on the New Shepard programme, Blue Origin in a post on X wrote,“Welcome to Astronaut Village, NS-34 Crew!”
- "The live webcast on launch day will start 30 minutes before liftoff," Blue Origin states.
- Onboard Blue Origin's NS-31 space mission, that launched on April 14, were New York Times bestselling author, pilot, and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez - Jeff Bezos' newly wedded wife; journalist Gayle King; pop singer Katy Perry ; film producer Kerianne Flynn; Entrepreneur and global STEM advocate Aisha Bowe; bioastronautics research scientist and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyễn; and CBS Mornings co-host and Oprah Daily editor-at-large Gayle King. The previous NS-33 space mission was launched on June 29.
